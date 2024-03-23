Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,225,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,129,000. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.