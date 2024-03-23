Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 509,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

