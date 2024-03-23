Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 18,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.