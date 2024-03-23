Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 2,204,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,524. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

