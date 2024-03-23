Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 433,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,020. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

