Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,233,000 after acquiring an additional 285,243 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VOTE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 6,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Announces Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.