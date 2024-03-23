MXC Price Reaches $0.0178 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, MXC has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $598.59 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.01735358 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $490,729,956.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.