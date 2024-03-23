My DeFi Pet Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $218,092.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

