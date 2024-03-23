Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises 3.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $10,270,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETDU stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

