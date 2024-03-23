NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio Acquires 7,000 Shares

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.00.

Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoXplore alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 1,980 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.72 per share, with a total value of C$5,385.60.

On Friday, March 8th, Rocco Marinaccio bought 4,500 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$12,915.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rocco Marinaccio bought 2,300 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$6,348.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 9,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00.

NanoXplore Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE GRA opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.35. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.87 and a 52 week high of C$3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.35 million. On average, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on NanoXplore

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.