National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

