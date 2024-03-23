Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,102.93 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,102.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00108435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

