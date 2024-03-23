Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.