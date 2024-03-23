NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 213,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 36,352 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $28.90.

NeoGames Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $965.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

About NeoGames

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,695,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 25.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,245,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

