NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 213,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 36,352 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $28.90.
NeoGames Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $965.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGames
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.