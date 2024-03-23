NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 6.5%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.60. 288,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 289,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NET Power by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

