New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. New Gold comprises 5.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.59% of New Gold worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in New Gold by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,284,920 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,935. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

