New Hampshire Trust Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.