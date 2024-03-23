New Hampshire Trust Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

