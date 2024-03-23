New Hampshire Trust Has $3.26 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

