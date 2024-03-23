New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

