New Hampshire Trust Purchases 101 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $155.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

