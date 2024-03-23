New Hampshire Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

