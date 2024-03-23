New Hampshire Trust Sells 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,624.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,572.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,301.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

