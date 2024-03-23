New Hampshire Trust Sells 82 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

