New Hampshire Trust Trims Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Unitil were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unitil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 457,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

