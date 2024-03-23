New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYT. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

