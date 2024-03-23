Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 3,175 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total value of $294,516.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

