NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.