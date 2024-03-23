NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

