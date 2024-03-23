NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 17,576,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,252,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
