NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Robert Owen Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

