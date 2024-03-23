NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $33,454.15 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.82 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

