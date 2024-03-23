NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. NN has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

