Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.05

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 51313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

