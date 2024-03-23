Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NECB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 215.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 4,505.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.