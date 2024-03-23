Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Lowered to $0.80 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 9.5 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $173.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 250,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

