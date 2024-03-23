Northland Securities Upgrades Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,574,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,652,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.