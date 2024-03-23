Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,403,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
NYSE:NOC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.75. 615,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.71 and a 200 day moving average of $459.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
