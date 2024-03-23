Norway Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 425 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $545.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $551.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

