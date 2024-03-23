Norway Savings Bank Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 191,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 83,562 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.
Albemarle Price Performance
ALB opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
