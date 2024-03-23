Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.21 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 436,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 102.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 282.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

