Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at $216,752,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

