NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 59,768 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $996.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

