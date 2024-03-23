NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

