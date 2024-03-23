Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCDL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

