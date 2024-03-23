NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

