NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007644 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,170.92 or 0.99879733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011702 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00155011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

