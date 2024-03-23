NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $244.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

