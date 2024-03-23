Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.