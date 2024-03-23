Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOLF opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

